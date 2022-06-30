A barber shop in Hemel Hempstead is running a raffle for local homeless charity starting on Monday (July 4).

Bladez Barbers in Warners End will run the raffle for DENS until July 30 when the winners will be announced live on Facebook.

The prizes include a free wash and cut, products from their Dapper Dan range and six months of free cuts (one per month).

The barbers is giving away lot of prizes.

Manager Andrew Cameron said that they wanted to create this raffle to support the community who have helped the business as it emerged from the pandemic.

Andrew said: “They helped us back to our feet so we want to give a helping hand where we can now.”

He added: “We chose DENS, because we know at this moment times are hard. We wanted to give something back to the community in both forms.”

Charlotte McCarthy, Relationship & Community Fundraiser at DENS: “We’re delighted that Bladez Barbers have chosen to support DENS with their charity raffle. Every penny raised will help rebuild the lives of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

DENS is a Hemel Hempstead charity that helps homeless and vulnerable people get back on their feet. It also runs a food bank that local people can use if they are struggling to put food on their table.