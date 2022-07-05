In celebrations of the Women’s Euros, Greene King is offering a free drink to any pub goer sharing their surname with a Lioness.

The pub chain is offering a free pint or bottle of Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to show their support for the Lionesses and champion the individual profiles of the stars in the current squad.

Anyone with the surname: Earps, Hampton, Roebuck, Bright, Bronze, Carter, Daly, Greenwood, Stokes, Wubben-Moy, Kirby, Scott, Stanway, Toone, Walsh, Williamson, England, Hemp, Kelly, Mead, Parris, Russo, or White can claim a free drink during the three group games by heading into a Greene King Sports site and showing their ID at the bar.

Local people can get a drink at Old Bell in Hemel Hempstead or Three Blackbirds in Boxmoor.

The three group games take place on:

July 6, England v Austria, KO 8pm

July 11, England v Norway, KO, 8pm

July 15, Northern Ireland v England, KO 8pm

Chris Conchie, Head of Marketing for Greene King sport said: “Despite the fact that the Women’s Euros tournament grows in popularity each year, there is still a massive lack of awareness and support for the individuals who make up our incredible team.”