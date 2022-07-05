A shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead is holding its Heroes and Villains Day to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and Gaddesden Riding School.

Families can meet the likes of Iron Man, Spiderman, Bumblebee and the Joker at Riverside from 11am.

Visitors can also expect to see some famous cars like Lightning McQueen, the Batmobile and Knight Rider until 4pm.

Super Heroes and Villains Day on Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to come along and try their luck on the tombola to help raise money for One Great Day.

One Great Day supports charities Great Ormond Street Hospital and Gaddesden Riding School.

Ian Welland, centre manager at Riverside Shopping Centre said, “We are so excited to bring back our free Superheroes and Villains event on 9th July, we know this is so popular with local families.”