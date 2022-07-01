Residents in Dacorum are urged to sign up for a free pass to leisure centres this July.

Since May, over 1,400 residents have signed up and nearly 600 have downloaded their free activity pass.

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging everyone, especially those over the age of 55, to get fit this summer by taking part in the campaign.

Hertfordshire County Council is encouraging people of all ages to sign by before July 29.

The campaign, which runs until July 29, gives people access to Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre.

Cllr Morris Bright MBE, Hertfordshire County Council’s Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety said: “Being physically active for 30 minutes at least five days a week is known to provide important physical and mental health benefits for older adults.”

Participants will receive: a free 7-day activity pass, entry into a prize draw to win £150 sports voucher and an activity planner.