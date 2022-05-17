Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre are offering free guest passes as part of an initiative to get the public, especially the elderly, more active.

The centres, which are managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, are giving away a free ten-day fitness pass to use over the next 12 weeks.

People can apply for these passes on the Hertfordshire Government website.

The passes can be used for swimming, classes and gym.

Their unique registration number can be used to sign up at their nearest centre.

Kirsty Jones, area active communities manager at Everyone Active, commented: “We understand the importance of staying active, especially amongst the older generation. Physical activity has endless benefits including improving physical and mental wellbeing and helping to alleviate some of the key issues that come with age.”