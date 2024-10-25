Four arrests and large stash of stolen goods recovered in bid to tackle shoplifting in Dacorum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four people were arrested and a large quantity of stolen goods were recovered as part of a crackdown on retail crime in Dacorum.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those arrested was a shop worker who was suspected of receiving stolen goods.

The arrests were made by Herts police officers who carried out a week of action visiting retailers and other businesses to understand more about the issues around shoplifting and to offer advice. The operation was carried out as part of Safer Business Action Week, an initiative run by the National Business Crime Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: ”Engagement events, plain clothed operations and targeted patrols were also carried out during the week.

Officers across Dacorum held a week of action last week, to help tackle business and retail crime.

“As a result, four arrests were made, a large quantity of stolen goods were recovered, and regular known offenders were deterred.”

PC Lucy Hodgson, who coordinated the project across Dacorum, added: “This annual week of action is an opportunity to shine a light on the issues that businesses face on a daily basis.

“It’s also a chance to highlight the work that police and local partners do all year round, to try and tackle these issues. It proved a great success, with several arrests being made and stolen goods being recovered.

“We understand the impact that crime has and we’re committed to working with businesses to help reduce offences.”