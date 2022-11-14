News you can trust since 1858
Former homeless man from Hemel Hempstead braves sleeping outdoors for charity event

The annual charity event will be held on Friday, November 25

By Olivia Preston
17 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 9:14am

A Hemel Hempstead man, who was made homeless last year, is supporting DENS – the charity that helped turn his life around.

Matt Shrimpton is taking on the DENS Sponsored Sleepout at Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School at the end of the month and will join others in giving up their bed for the night to support people facing homelessness and food poverty.

Matt, who was battling a 20-year addiction, was provided short-term accommodation and tailored support at DENS’ 44-bed hostel.

Matt Shrimpton with event poster

He said: “I was constantly moving. It’s a very isolated life when you're homeless.”

“I'm so grateful to DENS for everything they've done. I've never felt so positive about my future. I’m a completely different person and I love who I am now.”

People have until November 23 to sign up for the challenge. Information can be found here.

