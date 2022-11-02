Sleep out and silent glow-in-the-dark disco to raise money for Hemel Hempstead homelessness charity DENS

A sponsored sleep out is set to take place this month – and will include a silent glow-in-the-dark disco.

Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School in Hemel Hempstead will host people involved in DENS’ flagship fundraising event. The Dacorum homelessness charity is challenging people to spend a winter night outside to raise support for those in the community facing homelessness and food poverty.

On November 25, participants will start with a glow-in-the-dark silent disco and magic tricks, before heading outside to build their beds and brave a night under the stars.

People at 2021's Sponsored Sleepout

DENS is also providing an option to sleep in a new quiet indoor area. Samuel Steadman, a former DENS client who experienced homelessness during the pandemic, is doing the sleep-out for the second year running after he raised over £600 in 2021.

He said: “The main reason I'm taking part is to spread awareness because someone like myself can go from having everything to then having absolutely nothing within the space of a couple of months.”

DENS is also offering the chance for people to host their own fundraiser with ‘Your Sleepout’. By signing up online, participants will receive an exclusive toolkit to help make it a memorable night - whether they’re sleeping in an office, school, garden or elsewhere.

The charity’s corporate and community fundraising manager Nicky Maxwell-Braithwaite said: “We can’t wait for participants from around the community to take on the challenge of our sleep-out and help raise vital funds for those most in need.”

Advertisement