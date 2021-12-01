Former Hemel Hempstead student wins gold at SME Hertfordshire Business Awards

A former Hemel Hempstead student is raising awareness of the apprentice route into a career after winning gold at the SME Hertfordshire Business Awards.

Tamzin Kylen, 23, who lived in Leverstock Green before moving to Luton, was recently recognised and awarded for her growth from an apprentice to head of sales and marketing at the awards in Watford.

Not only did Tamzin take home the Gold Award in the Young Employee category, she has also earned herself a place in the National final that will taking place at Wembley Stadium on Friday, December 3.

Tamzin Kylen

Tamzin, who went to Longdean School, left after her GCSEs and started an apprenticeship with Utility People studying Business.

She is sharing her journey to help inspire the younger generation who may be struggling in school.

When the 23-year-old started her apprentice she met her, now, managing director Emma Ellis.

Tamzin said: “I couldn’t be happier with the way I started my career. Starting out as an Apprentice gave me the perfect welcome into the world of Business and helped me massively in growing to my position now.

"I still had the school attitude, thinking it would be the same as school and it really wasn't.

"I struggled with classroom learning but with this I felt like I was being recognised for the work I was doing.

"I learned a lot, I met amazing people who have made a real impact on my career.

"I got to work then worked at home with the apprenticeship. I learned things and then got to put them into practice, learning on the job really helped me.

"I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my Managing Director Emma, who has taught me so many valuable lessons about Life and Marketing after training me for the last seven years."

She studied for her Chartered Institute in marketing award and quickly grew from a marketing assistant to marketing executive and marketing manager and is now the head of sales and marketing.

Emma said “When I first met Tamzin she was a classic case of someone who was fresh out of school and had no idea how demanding office life would be.

"At first, she was reluctant to accept the change, but after working hard to build her confidence and help her realise her potential, she flew from there”.

Tamzin currently works at Amber Mountain Marketing where she supports her very own team of apprentices.

From training them in the latest Digital Marketing strategies to supporting them in their introduction to office life, Tamzin helps her team work with their clients to boost their business through marketing.