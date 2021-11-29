It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hemel Hempstead as local shopping parades have been switching on Christmas lights.

Bennetts End, Chaulden and Warners End all switched on their Christmas lights at the weekend.

Graeme Elliot, ward councillor for Chaulden and Warners End, sent in pictures from the events at the weekend - both of which were attended by the Mayor of Dacorum.

The Mayor of Dacorum, Councillor Stewart Riddick, turned on the lights in at Stoneycroft shops, Warners End.

Festive music was provided by Gobstoppers Glee, M&S Butchers provided hot snacks and Santa made an appearance.

Chaulden Junior School choir singing sang at the Chaulden Christmas lights switch-on and Father Christmas (aka Cllr Nigel Durrnat) also made an appearance.

Over in Bennetts End, the choir from Belswains Primary School turned on the Christmas lights and the MP for Hemel Hempstead attended the switch on.

1. Stoneycroft shops, Warners End Gobstoppers Glee, who provided the festive music, and Santa at Stoneycroft shops, Warners End Photo Sales

2. Bennetts End The choir from Belswains Primary School at the Christmas lights in Bennetts End Photo: Belswains Primary School Photo Sales

3. Chaulden The Mayor, Father Christmas, cllr Fiona Guest and cllr Graeme Elliot Photo Sales

4. Bennetts End The choir from Belswains Primary School turned on the Christmas lights in Bennetts End Photo: Belswains Primary School Photo Sales