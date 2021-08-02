Flexible work space at Maylands Business Centre for Dacorum residents

Residents in Dacorum can escape from home and work in a relaxed and professional environment thanks to a new flexible workspace at Maylands Business Centre.

As part of Maylands Business Centre's 10 year anniversary celebrations, a new flexible workspace called Flexidesx was unveiled.

Flexidesx will be open from 9am till 5pm, Monday to Friday

The facility, which was created in response to the dramatic shift to home working born out of the pandemic, provides 10 desks that can be booked by the hour, day or week to suit your requirements.

Flexidesx offers residents of Dacorum the opportunity to escape from home, and work in a relaxed and professional environment. Fully serviced with high speed internet, parking, showers and a new catering facility.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for planning and infrastructure said: “I am really excited by the new flexible work space, and the service it will provide to local residents of Dacorum.

"For Maylands Business Centre, it is another excellent offering to help the local economy as we look to adapt to future ways of working.”

Flexidesx is currently being offered free of charge as part of a short pilot scheme

