Maylands Business Centre in Hemel Hempstead celebrates 10 years

Dacorum Borough Council’s Maylands Business Centre marked its 10 year anniversary on Friday, July 16.

Since its launch in 2011, Dacorum Council has helped over 165 businesses in their journey, from securing their first steps in a commercial premises to growing their business and preparing them for what comes next.

Maylands Business Centre is based in Hemel Hempstead and run by the council’s Economic Development Team.

Sir Mike Penning cutting the ribbon. (L to R) Fraser Willcox, Michael Fish, Chris Dobbins, Clllr Margaret Griffiths, Sir Mike Penning, David Evans, Cllr Andrew Williams, Cllr Rosie Sutton, Mayor of Dacorum Cllr Stewart Riddick

It provides space for local start-up businesses through 13 serviced offices and 23 light industrial units.

To mark the anniversary, the Mayor of Dacorum Cllr Stewart Riddick, Sir Mike Penning MP for Hemel Hempstead and Leader of Dacorum Borough Council Cllr Andrew Williams, as well as a number of tenants both past and present, came together to celebrate all that has been achieved together over the past decade.

As part of the celebrations, and in response to the changes in where and the way people work since the start of the pandemic, Dacorum Borough Council announced two new business centre facilities.

Firstly, a new flexible work space called Flexidesx, which offers an affordable and modern solution to home based working.

Secondly, the new Sutton Atrium provides a catering and informal meetings facility for Dacorum’s business community. The Sutton Atrium is named after the late Portfolio Holder, Graham Sutton, who rented an office there for many years, and was a great supporter of the centre.

Cllr Alan Anderson, portfolio holder for planning and Infrastructure said: “Maylands Business Centre has proven to be an excellent facility for new businesses over the last 10 years, helping numerous small businesses in the local area on their growth journey.

"The centre is an important asset for the economic development of Dacorum, and what better way to mark its anniversary than the unveiling of two new valuable facilities.”