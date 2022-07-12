Find out about police careers as Hertfordshire Constabulary holds its first ever jobs fair this week

The police will hold their first ever jobs fair at their headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Thursday (July 14).

From 4pm until 8pm, people are asked to bring their CV to the event where officers are on hand to help find a suitable role.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has reiterated that there are positions outside of uniformed policing and wants to highlight the different opportunities available.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Gemma Badat is encouraging people to come to the event.

Inspector Gemma Badat, from the workforce development team said: “Behind the scenes, we have staff in hundreds of different professions, from finance officers and crime analysts to administrators and IT specialists and you could join

them.”

Inspector Badat added: “It’s not just uniformed staff that play a key role in making sure our organisation runs smoothly. We’re inviting anyone who is seeking a new job to come along.”