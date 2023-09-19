Family pay tribute to 'amazing' teenager killed in Hemel Hempstead collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died following a collision in Hemel Hempstead have paid tribute to him.

Just after 5.30am on Monday 28 August, an Audi crashed on the A414 between Hemel Hempstead and Park Street. It was travelling southbound and hit a central reservation.

Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed that Arman Iqbal, who was 19, died at the scene.

His family have released a tribute via the police force, saying: “Arman was only 19-years old when he passed away. He was a fun and happy soul who left a lasting impression to everyone he crossed paths with.

“Arman was an amazing son who prioritised his family, looked after his parents and was a role model to his younger siblings and those around him.

“He cared for his younger siblings like no other and will be forever remembered and missed by them. Arman was known to keep Islam close to his heart and we are very proud of his passion for his religion. He was quick to right a wrong and would lend a helpful hand to anyone who needed it.

“Our son was a caring, smart and compassionate man and a positive influence on the lives of his family, friends, and everyone in the community. Arman’s death has impacted a lot of people throughout his short time with us.

“Although he is gone, his memory will live in our hearts eternally and he will be remembered by all the good deeds he did. Life will never be the same without him, but we are grateful for every minute we were given. You will always be missed, remembered, and loved. Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to him do we return.”

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Unit, added: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Arman at this sad time.

“We’d still like to hear from anyone with information. Please get in contact with me via email at [email protected].”