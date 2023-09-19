Hemel residents among dozens conned by Facebook scammers selling fake tickets say police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that residents in Hemel Hempstead were among dozens of people conned by fake ticket sellers.

More than 50 Hertfordshire residents have been scammed when buying tickets online, since April, according to police records.

In total, 56 residents reported losses of more than £47,000, with one Watford resident losing £1,200 trying to attend a sports event.



Police

Another victim, a Buntingford resident lost £850 buying tickets from a bogus vendor on Facebook.

Residents from Hemel Hempstead, Waltham Cross and Welwyn Hatfield also lost money to ticket scammers, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

Julian Griffiths, Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Fraud Triage Manager, said: “Buying tickets for events from uncredited vendors is always risky. Avoid buying directly from individuals and use accredited sites instead. Buying tickets from secondary agents or people claiming to have tickets for sale, can be expensive and carries much greater risk. Most venues, festivals, concerts and sporting events have official ticketing sites which offer resale tickets, if you missed out on the initial sale.”

The police force has provided some examples scams people should be wary of:

Hertfordshire Constabulary states, the scammer’s website will offer tickets that are not on sale yet or to sold-out events. People might even get the tickets they paid for, but at the event find out they are fake, or have been reported as lost or stolen.

Fraudsters may tell you a representative will meet you at the event with your tickets, but they do not turn up.

Police advise residents to pay for tickets using your credit card, as it offers protection under the Consumer Credit Act if you are scammed.

Residents are warned to check online for negative reviews.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds, remember the only way to avoid being scammed is to buy tickets from:

-the promoter

-the venue box office

-a reputable ticket exchange site

-an official agent

If a site shows the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), you can check if they really are members by contacting STAR directly.

If you believe that you are a victim contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. If a fraud is in progress, call 999 immediately.