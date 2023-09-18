Police investigate fatal motorway accident near Hemel Hempstead junction

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the crash at 11pm on Saturday (September 16), between junction 23 (Bignells Corner) and junction 25, travelling anti-clockwise.Officers and the ambulance service attended but the driver of a red Ford Focus, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.Sgt Tim Davies said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time.“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please come forward. If you have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured vital evidence that could help us progress our enquiries.”Anyone with information should email [email protected].You can also report information can also be reported online or via the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 927 of September 16.Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.