Evening of nostalgia organised for former Cavendish Technical Grammar School pupils
Pip invites the former pupils to meet at a pub in Boxmoor
A man has organised a gathering for former pupils of Cavendish Technical Grammar School in Hemel Hempstead.
Philip Rance, known as Pip to his schoolmates, is inviting those who studied at the school to meet at The Steam Coach in Boxmoor next Friday (September 16) at 12.30pm.
The gatherings in the past have been arranged by Bryan Plowright, who is unable to make the event this time.
Pip said: “ It's an open invitation to all who were at Cavendish Technical Grammar School from its opening in 1959 to 1969. It felt it a good idea as our numbers are not increasing.”
Cavendish Grammar School became a comprehensive school in 1970 and closed in 2018 before it reopened as Laureate Academy .
Teachers like Arthur Hayward, Peter Mann and Vic Pennell taught at the school.
Pip added: “The gathering is just a chance to indulge in Nostalgia and have a sociable drink.”