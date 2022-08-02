Emergency Services Day gives you the chance to meet police, fire and ambulance workers at Marlowes Shopping Centre

Meet the emergency services in Hemel Hempstead this week

By Olivia Preston
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:11 pm

Come and meet your local servicemen and woman as Hemel Hempstead Business Improvement Development (BID) hosts an Emergency Services Day in the Marlowes Shopping Centre tomorrow (August 3).

From 11am to 3pm, people are encouraged can look around the vehicles and chat with staff from the police, fire and ambulance services. The event will be attended by the Hertfordshire Police team leading the Lives Not Knives campaign.

Children can try on uniforms and take part in some emergency services-themed colouring.

Emergency Services Day will see service personnel come to the shopping centre.

Hemel Hempstead BID said: “Our Emergency Services Day (ESD) is back due to popular demand. Join us to celebrate our fantastic services that keep us safe every day.”

It added: "ESD gives you the chance to have a discussion with officers from the three emergency services.”

The monthly beat surgery stall will be at the centre, where residents can meet their local officer to discuss crime prevention information and any issues they have.

