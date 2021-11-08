EastEnders’ mental health coach reaches out to Hertfordshire's young people for Just Talk Week

Inspirational mental health ambassador, coach and speaker, Antonio Ferreira, is supporting Hertfordshire’s fifth Just Talk Week, which launches on Monday, November 15.

Antonio, who volunteers with Mind and other mental health charities, recently advised TV drama EastEnders on its schizophrenia storyline and is a regular podcast guest.

He has lived-experience of mental health issues and will be sharing his personal experiences and advice throughout the week.

The effects of the pandemic have taken their toll on everyone, including Hertfordshire’s young people, with uncertainty and isolation often resulting in low mood, feelings of frustration, anxiety, or loneliness.

Just Talk Week will include the promotion of useful and quality assured information, free webinars from local organisations, social media takeovers, mindfulness sessions and a competition based on the Five Ways to Wellbeing: Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Give and Learn.

Antonio, who will be sharing his personal experiences and advice on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram throughout the week, said: “Growing up, I feel society makes a lot of boys feel that they have to be strong and can’t show any vulnerable emotions.

"I think boys can do that and they should - it’s not something that society should direct them how to feel. Showing vulnerability and emotions makes you human and that’s what we all are.

Mental health ambassador, coach and speaker, Antonio Ferreira

“I’m supporting the Just Talk campaign, as it encourages young people – boys and girls to talk about their feelings.

"There’s no shame in asking for help, as everyone feels low from time to time and you shouldn’t try to ignore it or hide it.”

This year’s theme is ‘kindness’; specifically, how we can be kinder to ourselves, to one another - and how small acts can mean a lot.

Following the success of last year, Just Talk Week 2021 resources will be shared directly with schools and colleges, and events will be held online, so that young people, parents, carers and professionals can easily get involved, wherever they are.

The Just Talk website provides a raft of free and helpful resources for children, young people, their parents and carers, schools, and professionals.

"Using tools to boost our mental health is a great way to practise self-care and reaching out to those who may be struggling, can also be a great support.

“By encouraging children and young people to feel comfortable and able to talk about how they feel and take small daily steps to boost their wellbeing, using the ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing’, they are learning new strategies to look after their mental health, now and as they move into the future.

“I would urge young people, parents, carers and professionals to get involved in Just Talk Week 2021, by visiting the website to see what resources are available to help and by joining in some of the interesting events happening throughout the week.”