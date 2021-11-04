In pictures: Superheroes cause a half-term storm at Hemel Hempstead shopping centre

Six superheroes appeared at a shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead over half-term, providing entertainment for visitors as they shopped at The Marlowes.

Hundreds of children and adults alike followed the trail, finding the most iconic life size superheroes of all time including Spiderman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, The Hulk and Batman, throughout the shopping centre.

To celebrate the heroes landing, five lucky winners were selected from all entries to the Selfie competition, #MarlowesHeroes, each winning a £100 voucher to spend at The Entertainer.

Marlowes Kids Club members attending or signing up at the event also received a free superhero gift.

Lavinia Douglass, The Marlowes’ marketing manager, said: “The trail and competition proved an enormous success and was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors to the Marlowes.

"They seemed to really enjoy following the trail and loved the resemblance of the superheroes.

"Finding ways to keep the kids occupied in the school holidays can be expensive, so we were pleased to be able to provide this free activity for all our local families.”

1. Captain America Captain America with a young fan Photo: The Marlowes Photo Sales

2. Batman Did you spot the life size superheroes? Photo: The Marlowes Photo Sales

3. Superman A young Superman fan got her picture taken with Superman Photo: The Marlowes Photo Sales

4. Spiderman Spiderman was at The Marlowes Photo: The Marlowes Photo Sales