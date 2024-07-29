Drivers warned of road closure due to major roadworks in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers have been warned of delays due to major roadworks due to take place in Hemel Hempstead from tomorrow.

The work, announced by HCC Highways, is due to start tomorrow, July 30, from 09.30am to 4pm on Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead from Peascroft Road to St Albans Hill roundabout, and takes place until Friday (August 2).