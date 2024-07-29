Drivers warned of road closure due to major roadworks in Hemel Hempstead
Drivers have been warned of delays due to major roadworks due to take place in Hemel Hempstead from tomorrow.
The work, announced by HCC Highways, is due to start tomorrow, July 30, from 09.30am to 4pm on Bennetts End Road, Hemel Hempstead from Peascroft Road to St Albans Hill roundabout, and takes place until Friday (August 2).
The road will be closed for essential utility works to take place, including resurfacing works on Bennetts Road. Diversions will be in place.