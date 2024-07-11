Don’t miss last chance to have your say on proposed new parking charges for Dacorum

The statutory consultation on parking fees ends on July 31

A public consultation over new parking tariff proposals in Dacorum will be open until Wednesday, July 31.

Dacorum Borough Council is looking to increase parking costs for the first time in four years.

The authority launched a statutory consultation period regarding plans to increase parking charges and tariffs across the borough on July 10, which has now been extended.

This follows a previous consultation carried out with residents in 2023. The tariff increases form part of an ongoing review of fees and charges, as part of Dacorum Borough Council’s need to recover costs and effectively manage the council’s budget.

Parking fees across the borough were last increased in 2019. Over this period, inflation has increased by 28 per cent. The proposed changes will bring the council's tariffs in line with the cost of inflation.

Cllr Michela Capozzi, Dacorum Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Corporate and Commercial Services, said: “We are working hard to become even more efficient and reduce running costs where possible. We made sure that we engaged with residents on this issue and have been careful to ensure we can continue to offer competitive pricing locally for parking. This will enable us to balance our budgets to provide essential and discretionary services to our residents.”

The council says proposed parking charges are lower than public sector averages, and local private sector parking charges. The proposals include changes to off-street parking (car parks), town centre on-street parking and controlled parking zones.

Click here for more information or to respond to the parking consultation.

Hard copies of the consultation and survey are also available at The Forum, Victoria Hall in Tring and Berkhamsted Civic Centre.