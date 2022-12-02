More than £31,000 has been raised for Dacorum charity DENS after over 100 people braved the cold and for a sponsored sleep-out.

People gathered at Hobbs Hill Wood Primary School, in their homes and offices to sleep rough in support of DENS.

The money raised will help vulnerable individuals and families facing homelessness and poverty.

Pictured: Local sleeping rough for the charity fundraiser

Participants, who were wrapped up in thick layers and sleeping bags, slept under the stars with only cardboard boxes for shelter.

DENS’ social enterprise, the Coffee Project, served hot drinks to keep participants warm.

Breakfast was provided by the local Rapid Relief Team to celebrate the successful night.

Corporate and community fundraising manager Nicky Maxwell-Braithwaite thanked everyone who took part in the Sleepout and all the supporters. She said: “We are so grateful for the incredible total raised, which is more important than ever as our services face unprecedented demand during these difficult times.”

