A local charity has raised over £22,000 after hosting a cycling event with British Cycling on Sunday.

437 cyclists started at ide Hemel Hempstead’s Gadebridge Park and took on either a 100k, 60k or brand-new 25k route across Chiltern Hills and some challenging climbs across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

People from across the UK rode together last weekend, with every penny raised going towards helping rebuild the lives of local people facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

Scores of cyclists came together to ride for charity.

Maggie, 75, took on the event’s 25k route with a women’s group of cyclists.

She said: “I think it’s doing it with other people. Also, it’s a seriously good charity. I come across them quite a lot, and they’re very good, so I’m happy to support them.”

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “It was truly special to see so many passionate cyclists come together to support our charity.”

She added: “The event’s great success wouldn’t have been possible without them, or the spirited efforts of our volunteers and corporate partners who helped ensure a safe and enjoyable day for all.

Berkhamsted’s Lovelo Cycleworks, who sponsored the event, supported cyclists with a bike repair service and gave prizes at a bike balance challenge.

Director at Lovelo Cycle Works, Tim Warrell took part in the 100k ride.