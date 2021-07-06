Defibrillator returned to Berkhamsted Civic Centre

Berkhamsted Town Council has thanked the public for sharing yesterday's appeal to find a missing defibrillator that had not been returned to the Civic Centre.

The town council appealed for help yesterday (Monday) after the defibrillator had not been returned - but it was not believed to have been stolen. Now it has been returned to the Civic Centre and after a recommissioning, it will be back in its cabinet and operational by 5pm today (Tuesday, July 6).

Town Clerk Tony Noakes said: "We want to thank everyone that shared the appeal and helped to get the defibrillator back, as a result of the appeal the East of England Ambulance service phoned me today to tell me they had my defib at Maxted Road Ambulance depot.

Berkhamsted Civic Centre

"We would also like to thank someone from Berkhamsted School who contacted us and helped us to locate it.