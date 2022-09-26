Community Kickabout which runs weekly women’s football matches was given a £500 grant from Barclays Community Football Fund on September 12 to secure the long-term booking of an extra pitch for ladies to play on.

The group was started in October 2020 using a Dacorum Borough Council community grant and with support from Hemel Hempstead Town FC.

Since then, it has provided local people with the space to play football and to get active in the process.

Pictured: Women playing during game on Monday night

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the success of England’s Lionesses at the Euros this summer, there was increased interest in women’s football and Community Kickabout has organised ladies-only games.

Thanks to the grant, the group can now commit to providing an easy and affordable opportunity for women to get active and be social by playing regular football on Monday nights.

Session organiser Marc Willmore said: “I'm delighted that our initiative has been awarded a grant just as the Ladies sessions are getting underway as it allows us to commit to providing the opportunity for local ladies to play football and get active.”

He added: “We've had a very positive response from the girls so far and we're hopeful the sessions will grow to more than just one weekly game.”

Marc explained that women do not have to be part of a team to join in, just register and play when it suits them.