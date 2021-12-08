Dacorum welcomes four new police officers

Hertfordshire Police has welcomed 24 new recruits to the force and four of the officers will be in Dacorum.

Working unsociable hours, helping victims of violent crime, attending sudden deaths and possibly being verbally abused or even physically assaulted just trying to do your job – being a police officer is not a glamorous calling.

But thankfully there are people who sign up for this fulfilling career, including this group of individuals, who were recently welcomed to Hertfordshire Police by Assistant Chief Constable Matt Nicholls, sadly without their families present due to COVID-19 precautions.

Hertfordshire Police welcomes 24 new recruits

Matt said: “I was delighted to meet our latest student police officers ahead of their postings out across the county.

“Policing truly is the most rewarding career but we cannot ignore the fact that doing this job you need to be prepared as we are there for people at the worst times, sometimes supporting those who have been badly injured or worse, and missing family occasions as we work shifts.

“It’s not an easy option but it is as rewarding as it is challenging and I’ve never regretted joining the police family. You are well-trained and supported throughout your career.”

The 24 new recruits include a former teacher, IT engineer and a prison officer.

The student officers have now started their first postings across the county, with four based in Dacorum and Watford, one in Bishop’s Stortford, Hitchin, Letchworth, North Herts, Stevenage and Three Rivers, two based in Hatfield, Hertford and three in Broxbourne and St Albans.

Their 20-week initial training included a mixture of classroom based and practical sessions, covering a vast range of topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

On-the-job training continues for many months until officers are declared fit for independent patrol.

Matt added: “We are still recruiting police officers and I would especially encourage candidates from our under-represented communities to apply.

"Our dedicated Positive Action recruitment team are there to support you, with serving officers volunteering to mentor hopefuls as they prepare their application. Just get in touch.”

"Earlier this year Hertfordshire Constabulary hit an historic high for the number of officers and this is set to continue for at least the next two years.”