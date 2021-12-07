CCTV tower donated to Berkhamsted hospice after thieves stole Christmas trees

A temporary CCTV tower has been donated to the Hospice of St Francis after 50 Christmas trees were stolen from the site in Berkhamsted last week.

The Christmas trees, which were being sold to raise money for the hospice, were stolen from the hospice in Spring Garden Lane, on Sunday night (November 28), and police are investigating the theft.

Kate CEO and BauWatch

The Hospice of St Francis is a charity providing free care to local people and their families, to help them live their lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

BauWatch managing director Alexis Potter said: “We were all really shocked that someone would do something like this and only too pleased to help.

"We specialise in high tech security systems that are rapidly deployed so were able to quickly to provide cover.

"The call for help on LinkedIn was flagged to us through Sicuro, our business in the Southeast and our monitoring partners, Fenix Monitoring were also keen to help.

Paul from the Christmas Tree Farm and BauWatch

"The solution has been a real team effort, hopefully in a small way we have been able to restore some festive cheer for the amazing team at the Hospice of St. Francis who provide excellent care throughout the year.”

"It works by detecting movement on camera and sending signals to our control centre when anything is picked up, so that they can assess whether the detection a threat or not.