Callous thieves steal Christmas trees from The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted

Police are investigating after Christmas trees were stolen from The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted.

The Christmas trees, which were being sold to raise money for the hospice, were stolen from the hospice in Spring Garden Lane, on Sunday night (November 28).

The Hospice of St Francis is a charity providing free care to local people and their families, to help them live their lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

Police are investigating the theft

A spokesperson for The Hospice of St Francis said: "We were shocked on Monday morning to discover that on Sunday night, two individuals stole approximately 50 trees and some stands from our car park.

"This incident took place whilst patients were being cared for through the night inside the Hospice.

"The police are currently conducting an investigation. In the meantime, the Hospice has arranged for night patrols.

"We are grateful to be selling these wonderful Christmas Trees here at the Hospice again this year.

"Every Christmas tree, grown locally, helps raise funds for the Hospice and we still have plenty available!

"You can choose a potted tree or a full sized tree, which can be carried to your car.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our wonderful community, for your continued support."

There are still Christmas trees for sale from the Hospice, and they will be available until Monday, December 20.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The incident occurred sometime between 11.30pm on Sunday 28 November and 12.20am on Monday 29 November.

"It was reported that Christmas tree stands and wreaths had been stolen.