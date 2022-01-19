Dacorum village makes the Telegraph's 54 poshest villages list

One of Dacorum's most-loved villages has just been named one of the most desirable places to live in Britain.

The Daily Telegraph has published a list of what it calls Britain's 'poshest' villages - and Little Gaddesden has made the cut.

Based on a wide range of factors, from demand for housing to schools to proximity to cities as well as equal green space, the newspaper has published a list of the UK's most 'well-to-do' hotspots.

Little Gaddesden

The list of the 54 poshest UK villages has been compiled from exclusive data from Savills Estate Agents - based on a combination of the highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and 'chocolate-box appeal.

Little Gaddesden is known for its historic ties with the National Trust’s Ashridge Estate and sits in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The average place for homes in this village are over £1.3m, the high house prices are reportedly driven by its close proximity to Berkhamsted - a popular location for London commuters.

Kris Smith of Savills said: “It’s highly desirable and full of character, with a local shop and post office, a primary school and tennis and cricket clubs."