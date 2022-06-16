A cancer charity is inviting Dacorum primary schools to support its ‘Making Memories Day’, by holding activities to help raise funds for people living with cancer.

Lasting Memories Cancer Trust, which supports people in Beds, Cambs and Herts, is hoping that schools will make a time capsule or a collage of favourite memories, hold a talent show, a non-uniform day or a bake sale.

Joe Capon, vice-chairperson of the charity said, “Last year, we ran a ‘non-uniform day’ with a number of schools across the regions and were blown away by the support. This year we’d like to take it up a level and are asking local primary schools to host a range of fun activities on one day during the week of 11th to 15th July.”

Lasting Memories Cancer Trust is encouraging students to get involved.

He added: “The possibilities are endless to support the campaign and we’d love to hear from schools with their creative ideas.”

Schools that take part in a fun day during the week starting on Monday, July 11 will be out into a prize draw to win a digital camera to capture more memories.

Students can also enter a drawing competition where entries will be featured on the charity’s social media.

Lasting Memories Cancer Trust aims to make a difference to the well-being of people affected by cancer by providing financial help and funds to go and make memories for patients and their loved ones