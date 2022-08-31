Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dacorum Motorcycle Riders rode from Hemel Hempstead to the US embassy in London on Saturday (August 27) to mark the third anniversary of Harry Dunn’s death.

Harry, 19, was killed when his motorbike was in collision with a car, reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

He was allegedly crashed into by US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving four months later.

Group of riders before they set off for London.

The riders prayed and revved their engines outside of the US embassy in London.

Jon Andrews, from Dacorum Motorcycle Riders said: “Harry was a biker who loved his bikes and cars like us. We wanted to show our support to a fellow biker who sadly lost his life in a tragic accident.”

Jon added: “Bikers are one big, happy family, we all stick together.”