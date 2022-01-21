Dacorum residents encouraged to register their appliances to help avoid house fires

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Hertfordshire Trading Standards are supporting national Register My Appliance Week this week (17 to 21 January).

We all rely on our fridges, washing machines, and microwaves to keep our busy lives on track, but very occasionally dangerous faults can arise in our household appliances.

There are 100 million appliances in the UK that have not been registered, meaning manufacturers cannot get in touch with thousands of product owners when they need to make them aware of a fault.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Morris Bright MBE

New data shows that faulty white goods including tumble dryers and dishwashers have caused more than 100 fires in Hertfordshire homes over the last three years.

Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Cllr Morris Bright MBE, said: “White goods are one of the biggest causes of house fires, but fewer than half of us register for important safety warnings that let you know when a model you own has been recalled.

"We’re asking residents to register their appliances to reduce the risk of fire in your home.”

When you register your appliances, you will be notified of what to do if a model you own has a fault. Registering is a quick and simple process.

Most brands have teamed up with the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA) to provide a convenient portal for registration. Both new and second-hand appliances can be registered at www.registermyappliance.org.uk.

If there is a problem with a model you own, you will receive an email alert telling you what you need to do, and whether it is a safety repair or a complete recall of the product.

Andrew Butler, director of regulatory services at Hertfordshire County Council, added: “There is a particular problem if appliances are purchased second-hand or go through multiple users in their lifetime, such as those provided in rented accommodation.

“As such, landlords and their agents have a crucial role to play in ensuring the appliances provided in rented homes are safe, as well as passing on any information about any risks posed by a product.”

Hertfordshire Trading Standards recommends that landlords record an inventory of appliances in each rental property at the beginning of each new tenancy and update it as appropriate.