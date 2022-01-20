Sunnyside Rural Trust helps Hemel Hempstead station bloom

Hemel Hempstead station may look a little bit brighter, thanks to help from a local charity.

Sunnyside Rural Trust, which provides work experience opportunities for vulnerable people, has partnered with London Northwestern Railway and local volunteers to install planters in and around Hemel Hempstead train station.

The project has been set up in a bid to brighten up the area and make it more appealing and attractive for locals and visitors alike.

The Trust designed and made five planters from timber in its workshop, before transporting them to the station. From there, volunteers filled them with a range of foliage.

Timothy Bellenger, head of stakeholder and community at London Northwestern Railway, said: “We love injecting life into our stations – especially during the winter, when areas naturally don’t look as bright.

"We were thrilled when Sunnyside Rural Trust wanted to help us bring life and colour to the local station and can’t wait to see the planters come to life in full bloom, in the spring.”

Sunnyside Rural Trust is a charity and social enterprise offering training and work experience for vulnerable people in the community.

The team trains those with learning disabilities skills in a number of rural activities, such as beekeeping, looking after chickens, growing a wide range of plants and produce, landscaping, and garden maintenance.

A total of five planters are now in place, both at the front of the station and on platform one. Initial feedback has been positive, with station staff commenting how they have made a warm welcome and inviting change to the station.