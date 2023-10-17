Dacorum gains new community police officer fighting crime and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new community support police officer has began patrolling Dacorum, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed yesterday (16 October).

They are one of six new recruits starting within the police force.

Hertfordshire Constabulary states it is still on the lookout for more potential PCOS, after formally welcoming in half a dozen officers yesterday.

The new recruits have completed their initial training programme and will now be heading into Hertfordshire neighbourhoods.

This role is designed to reassure the public, as PCSOs are employed to prevent anti-social behaviour and fight crime within local estates.

Among the latest cohort are a former retail assistant, a estate agent photographer, a TfL enforcement officer and a hospitality worker.

They were given roles at a special ceremony at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City last Monday (9 October).

As well as the Dacorum officer, two will be based in Cheshunt; one in Hertsmere; one in Letchworth; and one in Rickmansworth.

Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer wished the new officers luck and gave them certificates.

She said: “It’s a real pleasure to be here, celebrating the achievements of our new Police Community Support Officers, congratulations on achieving this milestone. Policing is about service and people, putting the public first by offering a local, personalised and friendly approach to all those in the community and working together to prevent crime and harm.

“Your ongoing development will include further training and learning and there won’t be a day when you don’t have an opportunity to make a difference to someone else’s life, whether it’s providing reassurance to some of the most vulnerable members of society or restoring order in the communities we serve. Highly visible policing is a key part of our ethos and we are keen to see more PCSOs and officers than ever before engaging face to face with the public we serve.”