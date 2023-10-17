News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Dacorum gains new community police officer fighting crime and anti-social behaviour

They are one of six new recruits into the police force
By James Lowson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A new community support police officer has began patrolling Dacorum, Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed yesterday (16 October).

They are one of six new recruits starting within the police force.

Hertfordshire Constabulary states it is still on the lookout for more potential PCOS, after formally welcoming in half a dozen officers yesterday.

Thames Valley Police has received a significant increase in complaint allegationsThames Valley Police has received a significant increase in complaint allegations
Thames Valley Police has received a significant increase in complaint allegations
Most Popular

The new recruits have completed their initial training programme and will now be heading into Hertfordshire neighbourhoods.

This role is designed to reassure the public, as PCSOs are employed to prevent anti-social behaviour and fight crime within local estates.

Among the latest cohort are a former retail assistant, a estate agent photographer, a TfL enforcement officer and a hospitality worker.

They were given roles at a special ceremony at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City last Monday (9 October).

As well as the Dacorum officer, two will be based in Cheshunt; one in Hertsmere; one in Letchworth; and one in Rickmansworth.

Read More
Luton men arrested and cash and drugs seized in Herts Police county drugs lines...

Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer wished the new officers luck and gave them certificates.

She said: “It’s a real pleasure to be here, celebrating the achievements of our new Police Community Support Officers, congratulations on achieving this milestone. Policing is about service and people, putting the public first by offering a local, personalised and friendly approach to all those in the community and working together to prevent crime and harm.

“Your ongoing development will include further training and learning and there won’t be a day when you don’t have an opportunity to make a difference to someone else’s life, whether it’s providing reassurance to some of the most vulnerable members of society or restoring order in the communities we serve. Highly visible policing is a key part of our ethos and we are keen to see more PCSOs and officers than ever before engaging face to face with the public we serve.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary provides further details on how to become a PCSO on its website.

Currently the police force is offering full and part time roles with a starting salary of £26,958 for individuals working maximum hours, this can increase based on performance and length of service.