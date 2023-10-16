Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Luton men have been arrested after a series of police raids out targeting county lines drugs gangs on Thursday.

Following an investigation into the ‘Ali Snoop’ county line, which was operating in numerous towns across Hertfordshire, five search warrants were executed at addresses in Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The warrants resulted in two arrests and the recovery of over £22,000 in cash and class A drugs with a street value of approximately £25,000, along with mobile phones and other evidence including an imitation firearm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police raid houses in Luton

Habid Iqbal, aged 37, of Watermead Road, Luton and Javon Sutton-Fahie, aged 38, of Westerdell, Luton were both charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession of criminal property.

The operation was led by the Operation Mantis team, Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s dedicated county lines unit, and supported by the Operational Support Group. Officers from the Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit and National Crime Agency were also involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Clawson, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Command, said: “This latest operation is part of our continuing drive to disrupt and dismantle county lines gangs operating in Hertfordshire. We have made great advances in the battle against drugs in the county over recent years, and have again made some significant arrests, seizing a large amount of drugs and breaking up criminal networks in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We continue to take a very proactive approach to gang crime, working with our partners in other forces and national agencies, to make it difficult for these crime groups to operate in our towns.”

Commander Paul Brogden, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for National County Lines, said: “As NPCC lead for National County Lines I would like to thank Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Constabularies and Eastern Regional Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) for all of their fantastic work in tackling County Lines Criminal Gangs. This is an excellent result which highlights the continued perseverance and dedication that is being performed by our teams daily by arresting offenders, protecting the vulnerable and our communities.”