Children from two Dacorum schools will receive letters with positive and kind messages in the post as part of a national campaign to combat bullying.

Research from the Nationwide Building Society and The Diana Award revealed that 33 per cent of children living in Dacorum have never received a letter but 89 per cent would be excited to receive one in the post. The partnership launched The Positive Post Box campaign for children to send a letter to another child somewhere in the UK.

The aim is to make a positive impact on their mental health and spread positivity as kids continue to deal with bullying in and out of school. Statistics from Nationwide found that 79 per cent of children in Dacorum have experienced bullying, with all saying it was ongoing.

CBBC star and Positive Post Box Ambassador, Molly Rainford

The Positive Post Box was created to help kids discover the joys of letter writing and teach them that it is cool to be kind and promoting mutual respect and proactive kindness to others.

Deputy CEO of The Diana Awards, Alex Holmes said: “We’re delighted to be part of this brand-new campaign which encourages kindness through the revival of letter writing. We’ve received an overwhelming response from the launch with over 120,000 children set to be involved across the whole of the UK.”