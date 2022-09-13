Businesses in Dacorum can access international trade support to help expand exports across the world.

Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce has worked with Dacorum Borough Council to allow local businesses to increase their global exports.

Chief Executive Officer at the Chamber Briege Leahy said: “More businesses are looking to expand into overseas trading and we want to be sure that they receive the best possible advice and guidance to avoid some of the potential pitfalls.”

Pictured: Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Briege Leah

Dacorum businesses can put their questions to Tom Duke, Deputy Trade Commissioner for China at an event in the Gamma Healthcare Maylands Building on September 27.

Tom will talk about the current situation in China and the latest trading opportunities in the country.

Minister Plenipotentiary for Economic and Commercial Affairs and Head of the Commercial Office Embassy of Egypt Tamer Mostafa Mohamed Ali will be the guest speaker at an online meeting about trading with Egypt on the same day.

There will be a webinar on September 28 looking at Connects, a digital match-making platform that allows businesses to discover worldwide opportunities.

The Chamber is offering free places to Dacorum businesses on its import and export training courses that start on October 7.

Briege said that the Chamber is delighted to be able to offer this support to help businesses negotiate the various requirements of international trade.

She said: “If a company hasn’t ventured beyond the UK previously, the training and the events will give them a flavour of what they need to do,

as well as showing them the benefits to their operation.”