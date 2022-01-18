Councillors give cash grants to support more good causes in Dacorum

More good causes in Dacorum are benefitting from cash grants from councillors.

Every year, each of Hertfordshire’s 78 county councillors is provided with a Locality Budget to spend on projects in their local area.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors were each given a total of £10,000 per year to spend on projects which promote the social, economic, or environmental wellbeing of their local area.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr John Hale

Last year that was increased to £15,000 per councillor to help support Covid-19-related schemes - and that extra funding has continued this year to make a positive difference to the lives of Hertfordshire’s residents and communities.

The additional element of the funding is part of a wider Covid Recovery Fund of just under £10 million to support Hertfordshire to build back better based on cleaner, greener, and healthier aims.

The following grants have been donated in October by Hertfordshire county councillors in Dacorum to help worthwhile causes:

Cllr Fiona Guest

1st Colney Heath Rangers – Flag for a Girl Guides group

Cllr John Hale has awarded a grant of £205 to purchase a flag for Girlguiding in Colney Heath which is growing and has also opened a Rangers unit for girls aged 14 to 18.

Cllr Hale said: “Girlguiding is a great organisation helping young women learn skills for later life and Rangers is all about taking the lead and finding new challenges. So, I am delighted to be able to support them with this grant.”

Chaulden Neighbourhood Association – Replace fluorescent hall lights with LED lamps

Cllr Richard Roberts

Cllr Fiona Guest has awarded a grant of £1000 to install LED Lights in the main hall to help save the environment and money on bills. The money saved on energy would be reinvested into the community centre and further improvements.

Cllr Guest said: “LED lights are more energy efficient so they will save money and help save the planet.”

Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline – Jubilee Fire Beacon Brazier on Bovingdon Green

Cllr Richard Roberts has awarded a grant of £2000 to manufacture and install a Fire Beacon Brazier to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It will be lit, along with hundreds of beacons across the country, at 9.15 pm on Thursday 2 June 2022 Thereafter it will be a lasting memorial to Her Majesty the Queen.