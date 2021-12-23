Councillors give cash grants to support good causes in Dacorum

Good causes in Dacorum are set to benefit from cash grants from councillors.

Every year, each of Hertfordshire’s 78 county councillors is provided with a Locality Budget to spend on projects in their local area.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, councillors were each given a total of £10,000 per year to spend on projects which promote the social, economic, or environmental wellbeing of their local area.

Cllr Terry Douris has awarded a grant of £500 to support Westenders FC Youth Football Club

Last year that was increased to £15,000 per councillor to help support Covid-19-related schemes - and that extra funding has continued this year to make a positive difference to the lives of Hertfordshire’s residents and communities.

The additional element of the funding is part of a wider Covid Recovery Fund of just under £10 million to support Hertfordshire to build back better based on cleaner, greener, and healthier aims.

The following grants have been donated in October by Hertfordshire county councillors in Dacorum to help worthwhile causes:

Westenders FC Youth Football Club

Cllr Terry Douris has awarded a grant of £500 to support the youth football club to help with hiring of football pitches, sports equipment and running costs.

The aim is to bring youth football to Flamstead village, with the target of getting youngsters outside playing local league football. To nurture children’s team sport friendships, physicality and most importantly helping to develop general social skills ready for their journey through life.

Cllr Douris said: “It's great to see new football teams for children being formed and I am delighted to be able to assist them in their first year.“

Dacorum Bangladeshi Welfare Association (DBWA)

Establish clubs run by the DBWA (Sporting Clubs).

Cllr Colette Wyatt-Lowe has awarded a grant of £1,860 to help towards purchasing bicycles and helmets and to help grow the DBWA Cycling Club and purchasing MMA mats to help with DBWA MMA classes.

DBWA provide the community of Hemel Hempstead with an opportunity to improve their physical wellbeing and create avenues with which to build social circles within a community group.