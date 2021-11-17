Company fined £6,000 for fly-tipping at an electrical substation in Hemel Hempstead

A company has been fined after admitting to using council land in Hemel Hempstead to deposit commercial waste before disposing of it in skips.

Dacorum Borough Council has carried out a successful fly-tipping prosecution after an investigation of more than three years.

Rupert Brown, trading as RB Fencing, was ordered to pay a fine of £6,000, a victim surcharge of £170 and costs of £2,500 at St Albans Magistrates on Wednesday, November 10.

The company admitted that between December 2017 and June 2020 they used council land to deposit commercial waste including green waste and fencing materials on an electrical substation at Broadfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, before disposing of it in skips.

Cllr Julie Banks, the council's portfolio holder for community and regulatory services, said: "Dumping rubbish isn't tolerated under any circumstances. It’s unsightly for other residents and costly to remove.

"People’s waste is their responsibility and cases such as this are a clear message that we will always work to protect our community and environment.”

This is a multi-agency taskforce including the borough, district and county councils as well as Hertfordshire Constabulary, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Herts Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency and the National Farmers' Union.

These organisations have come together to improve how Hertfordshire responds to fly-tipping.

The HFTG is delivering improvements in enforcement capability across the county, as well as rolling out new technology to assist in identifying and prosecuting fly-tippers.

The HFTG is also behind the award-winning #SCRAPflytipping campaign, which is used across Hertfordshire to help educate residents, and has been provided to other local authorities across the UK (free of charge) to help promote a consistent message.