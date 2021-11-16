Festive fun kicks off in Hemel Hempstead this weekend

Christmas in Hemel Hempstead will kick off this weekend with a Christmas light event in the town centre.

To make the day safer for everyone on Saturday, November 20, Hemel Hempstead BID has organised the event to take place a week earlier than usual and will be different from previous years.

The fun starts from 11am and entertainment will be spread along the length of the town centre and in Bank Court throughout the day to minimise crowds gathering in one place and giving plenty of opportunity to see the fun.

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy, from children's interactive shows and arts and crafts in the Dacorum Creatives hub, to LED shows after dark and the Made in Hemel Pop-Up Market.

The Made in Hemel Christmas Pop-Up Market is from 9am till 4pm and there will be a number of stalls including Foliage Friends, Eeezetopia, Jefferson Crafts, Hartscents, The Rustic Bakehouse, Pixie Bell Sweets, Bloomin Belles and Dewars Personalised Candles.

The Pop-Up Market will be in town every Saturday from 9am till 4pm until December 18, it will also be open on Wednesday, December 22, and Thursday, December 23.

All activities will adhere to current Covid-19 guidance. Please avoid crowding for any events and shows.