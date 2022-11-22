Berkhamsted’s Open Door charity will launch the town’s first community fridge in a bid to tackle food waste.

From Tuesday, 29 November, the fridge will be open to everyone, with no need to be referred or prove eligibility to get fresh food that would otherwise have been thrown away.

Residents are invited to get a parcel of rescued, quality food from the community fridge which is located outside the front of Open Door at 360-364 High Street in Berkhamsted.

From 10am to 12pm every Tuesday, the community fridge will be open and filled with food donated by businesses and growers.

Open Door is also calling all Dacorum food businesses and allotment holders in Berkhamsted to donate any surplus food from Friday (November 25) onwards.