Four establishments across Dacorum have been awarded updated food hygiene ratings, and have received top marks.

The Food Standards Agency has reported that the following restaurants, cafes and canteens received a rating of five this month - Chicken Cottage at 81 Waterhouse Street in Hemel Hempstead, DJ’s Playzone at 1 Northbridge Road in Berkhamsted and Taco Bell at 216 Marlowes in Hemel Hempstead.

A five rating has also been given to Little Gaddesden Sports Club at the Sports Pavilion on Church Road in Little Gaddesden.