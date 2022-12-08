A teenager from Leverstock Green has organised a low-cost Santa trail around the village for families to help raise funds for her upcoming student leadership trip.

Grace Hurrell, 14, set up the activity for children and their parents to get involved with on December 16 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

For £3 per child, families can walk around the village, meeting elves and figuring out a special password to share with Santa at the end to get a prize.

From left: Santa and Grace

Grace explained: “I thought that this year when many can't afford to pay for a really expensive grotto or Christmas experience they have the option of this which is fun for the whole family.”

She added: “Lots of houses in the village have beautiful lights up and the church has its advent trail running so there are lots to look at when walking around.”

The trail was first started by the Hurrell family in 2020 and Grace has taken it upon herself to organise the event this year. The Longdean student needs to raise £3,000 for her expedition to Borneo in the summer of 2024 for two weeks of trekking, conservation work and camping.

Grace’s mum, Kim said: "Starting year 10 and with this World Challenge, she does seem to be growing in confidence again, which is lovely to see. It's good to see this development of her personality into an actual young adult.”

