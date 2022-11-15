News you can trust since 1858
Snowdog sculpture trail comes to Hemel Hempstead

The sculptures have been placed in the town today (November 15)

By Olivia Preston
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 1:17pm

Hemel Hempstead residents and visitors are invited to take part in a trail this Christmas as ‘Snowdog’ sculptures arrive in the town centre.

The trail is inspired by The Snowdog, the sequel to the late Raymond Briggs’ much-loved picture book The Snowman.

Ten sculptures, which can be found via the LoyalFree app, will be in town from today (November 15) until January 24.

Snowdog - character from the sequel to the much-loved picture book The Snowman

    Dacorum Borough Councillor Alan Anderson said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Snowdog sculptures to Hemel Hempstead over Christmas, and hope that it proves to be a fun experience whilst allowing everyone to connect with the town centre.”

    Chair of Hemel Business Improvement District Humphrey Mwanza said: “We hope that it will have an impact on our local economy attracting more people to the town and that both residents and visitors enjoy the trail whilst discovering what the town has to offer.”

    Hemel Hempstead