Hemel Hempstead residents and visitors are invited to take part in a trail this Christmas as ‘Snowdog’ sculptures arrive in the town centre.

The trail is inspired by The Snowdog, the sequel to the late Raymond Briggs’ much-loved picture book The Snowman.

Ten sculptures, which can be found via the LoyalFree app, will be in town from today (November 15) until January 24.

Snowdog - character from the sequel to the much-loved picture book The Snowman

Dacorum Borough Councillor Alan Anderson said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Snowdog sculptures to Hemel Hempstead over Christmas, and hope that it proves to be a fun experience whilst allowing everyone to connect with the town centre.”