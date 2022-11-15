Snowdog sculpture trail comes to Hemel Hempstead
The sculptures have been placed in the town today (November 15)
Hemel Hempstead residents and visitors are invited to take part in a trail this Christmas as ‘Snowdog’ sculptures arrive in the town centre.
The trail is inspired by The Snowdog, the sequel to the late Raymond Briggs’ much-loved picture book The Snowman.
Ten sculptures, which can be found via the LoyalFree app, will be in town from today (November 15) until January 24.
Most Popular
Dacorum Borough Councillor Alan Anderson said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the Snowdog sculptures to Hemel Hempstead over Christmas, and hope that it proves to be a fun experience whilst allowing everyone to connect with the town centre.”
Chair of Hemel Business Improvement District Humphrey Mwanza said: “We hope that it will have an impact on our local economy attracting more people to the town and that both residents and visitors enjoy the trail whilst discovering what the town has to offer.”