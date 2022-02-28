Charity Winnie the Pooh postbox topper stolen in Hemel Hempstead

The missing postbox topper

Yarn bombers in Hemel Hempstead are calling for the return of a Winnie the Pooh postbox topper - which was destined to be donated to charity.

The topper featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends was discovered missing yesterday (February 27) from its home on Midland Hill.

It was set to be used as part of a story sack in aid of Dacorum Education Support Centre once the World Book Day yarn bomb trail had finished.

Christine Allsopp, founder of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead, said: It's unfortunate, we've had a few stolen and it's the second time one's been stolen from that postbox.

"We're fully aware of the risks when we put them out in the public. We know this could happen and we still choose to do it. But it's especially a shame because they take so much time and effort and that particular one was supporting DESC.