Charity Winnie the Pooh postbox topper stolen in Hemel Hempstead
The topper was supporting Dacorum Educatin Support Centre
Yarn bombers in Hemel Hempstead are calling for the return of a Winnie the Pooh postbox topper - which was destined to be donated to charity.
The topper featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends was discovered missing yesterday (February 27) from its home on Midland Hill.
It was set to be used as part of a story sack in aid of Dacorum Education Support Centre once the World Book Day yarn bomb trail had finished.
Christine Allsopp, founder of Yarn Bomb Hemel Hempstead, said: It's unfortunate, we've had a few stolen and it's the second time one's been stolen from that postbox.
"We're fully aware of the risks when we put them out in the public. We know this could happen and we still choose to do it. But it's especially a shame because they take so much time and effort and that particular one was supporting DESC.
"If you find it you can drop it into The House of Elliott or message me via the Facebook group, no questions asked. It would just be nice to have it come back to us so we can pass it on to the charity."