Charity launches urgent plea for end-of-life support event at Hemel shopping centre

A national charity has sent out an urgent appeal asking Hemel Hempstead residents to participate in an upcoming fundraiser.

End-of-life charity, Marie Curie, is calling on volunteers to help out for a couple of hours at this year’s event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Participants will be asked to hand out daffodil pins in return for donations at Marlowes Shopping Centre on the 18 and 19 March.

Volunteers collecting for the Great Daffodil Appeal 2018. The person donating is Miriam Strong. Photo from Ben Gold

All across the country supporters will be donning the infamous giant yellow top hats in supermarkets, train stations and on high streets for the Great Daffodil Appeal - Marie Curie’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 37 years.

Collections returned in 2022 following a two-year suspension during the pandemic so the charity is hoping to make up for lost time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marie Curie is dependent on public donations and last year the money raised helped the charity provide direct care to more than 46,000 people across the UK via its nine hospices and through overnight nursing care in people’s own homes. Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Ranjit Deogun a Lions International member collecting for the Great Daffodil Appeal in Morrisons. Photo from Elizabeth Cuthbertson

Katie Grinter, fundraising volunteer development manager said: “The Great Daffodil Appeal is my favourite time of the year and is a brilliant and fun way to support Marie Curie. Volunteers are so important to us and we’re calling on the people of Hemel Hempstead to once again give a couple of hours of their time, don a big yellow hat and help us raise as much money as we can.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Collecting couldn’t be simpler and our amazing team will support you from the moment you sign-up to volunteer, making sure you have everything you need to encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.

“All the money raised will help Marie Curie continue to provide vital end of life care for terminally ill people and their families during their final days, weeks and months.”