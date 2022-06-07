A Chambersbury Primary School pupil has received a first prize award for her artwork commemorating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, in a recent Riverside Shopping Centre competition.

To commemorate the Jubilee, schools in Hemel Hempstead were invited to join in with an art competition inspired by the Queen and all things British.

Out of 350 entries from 13 local schools, ten-year-old Lizzy from Chambersbury Primary School won overall for her drawing of a quintessential tea party.

Lizzy's winning piece for the art competition.

Her winning entry received a £1,000 which she will be presented with for her school next month. Lizzy also is to be given a hamper filled with items from shops at the centre.

Lizzy’s artwork, along with the other top 19 entries from the competition, is on display at Riverside Shopping Centre until June 26.

Ian Welland, Centre Manager for Riverside Shopping Centre said: “We are so happy to be hosting the amazing entries for our Jubilee Art Competition. The standard of submissions was

20 shortlisted entries are one display at the Riverside Shopping Centre.

fantastic, and it was lovely to have so many local schools getting involved to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s historic achievement.”

He added: “A special congratulations to Lizzy for her winning entry as well. We encourage shoppers to come and view the display on their visit to Riverside as part of the celebrations.”