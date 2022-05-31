Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley has congratulated a local charity on its newest achievement, winning The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Tony, who is one of Electric Umbrella’s volunteers, said: “Having worked closely with the charity and performed live with members, I’m always blown away by their energy and enthusiasm for music.”

He added: “This award, on the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, feels extra special and is testament to all involved at EU, the hard-working staff, the super members and, of course, the selfless volunteers.”

The local charity has been given The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Electric Umbrella, which recently opened its Emporium at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, provides learning disabled people with interactive, live music experiences.

CEO, Mel Boda said: “We are supported by so many amazing volunteers across an array of roles, both musical and non-musical, and this award recognises their contribution.”

The six groups will receive their awards and certificates from Robert Voss CBE CStJ, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, later in the summer.

Robert Voss said: “There are so many wonderful voluntary organisations in Hertfordshire all doing great work and the recipients represent the creme de la crème of the voluntary sector in the county.”

Volunteers from each group will be invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party in May 2023.